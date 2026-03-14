There’s a Triple Crown and potentially the Six Nations title on the line in Dublin

Watch Ireland v Scotland as the two sides get Six Nations Super Saturday off to a spectacular start in Dublin.

The match kicks off at 2.10pm GMT on a mild, potentially showery afternoon in Dublin. You can watch Scotland v France live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – keep reading to find out how to tune in wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to the end of the article for a match preview, line-ups and officials.

Ireland v Scotland: In brief

How to stream Ireland v Scotland for free in the UK

All of Ireland’s home games this season are available for for free on terrestrial channel ITV1 and streaming service ITVX in the UK. You can tune in to the pre-match build-up from 1.00pm GMT ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off.

While ITVX is free to use, you will need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

The second game of Super Saturday, Wales v Italy, is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and kicks off at 4.40pm GMT. The final match of this year’s championship, France v England, is on ITV1 and ITVX. Kick-off time is 8.10pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK right now? You could use a VPN to access your usual stream – keep reading to find out more.

Stream Ireland v Scotland from anywhere

Being abroad doesn’t have to stop you from watching the Super Saturday rugby action. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream Men’s Six Nations 2026 matches – including Ireland v Scotland – as if you were at home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar.

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Free Ireland v Scotland live streams in Ireland

In Ireland? You can watch free Ireland v Scotland live streams on Virgin Media Play or terrestrial TV channel Virgin Media One.

Coverage starts starts at 1.00pm GMT, giving you plenty of time to get ready for the 2.10pm kick-off.

Today’s other matches, Wales v Italy (kick-off: 4.40pm) and France v England (kick-off: 8.10pm) are both on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Watch Ireland v Scotland for free in France

French rugby fans will be following this game closely, as the result will determine what Les Bleus have to do in their final match against England tonight. You can watch Ireland v Scotland in France via live streams on TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service. Both options are free.

Coverage starts at 3.00pm CET, just 10 minutes before the game kicks off at 3.10pm.

Today’s other games, Wales v Italy (kick-off: 5.40pm) and France v England (kick-off: 9.10pm), are both on France 2 and the France TV streaming service.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other viewing options around the world

United States: You can watch every Six Nations Super Saturday match on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You’ll need the Premium option, for which prices start at $10.99 per month. Kick-off for Ireland v Scotland is 10.10am ET or 7.10am PT on Saturday morning.

South Africa: Head to SuperSport to watch Ireland v Scotland in South Africa. The match gets underway at 4.10pm SAST this afternoon.

Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Aussie rugby fans looking for Ireland v Scotland streams this weekend. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. It’s going to be a late one, however, as kick-off is at 1.10am AEDT.

New Zealand: Kiwi fans can watch Ireland v Scotland on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 3.10am NZDT in the small hours of Sunday morning, so are you going to stay up late or get up very early?

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2026 for broadcasters around the world.

Ireland v Scotland match preview

It’s a shame this is the first of today’s Super Saturday encounters, seeing as it could have a major bearing on the title. Whoever wins will have a chance of lifting the Six Nations 2026 trophy – as well as claiming the Triple Crown – but they’ll have to spend a nervous few hours waiting for the result of France’s match against England later tonight. If Les Bleus slip up in Paris, one of these sides could add their name to the Six Nations roll of honour.

Scotland are two points ahead in the championship table, and come into the match off the back of an already-legendary 50-40 win over France. They’ve also enjoyed a spectacular Calcutta Cup triumph over England, and a stirring comeback victory against Wales. They’re the form team in this year’s championship, and against any other team in the championship would arguably be favourites.

Unfortunately, however, their record against Ireland is dismal. Scotland haven’t beaten the men in green since 2017, and head coach Gregor Townsend is yet to taste victory against the opposition from the other side of the Irish Sea. Even an Irish team that looks past its brilliant best is going to be incredibly hard to beat, especially in their Aviva Stadium fortress.

Besides, Andy Farrell’s have also notched up three victories this campaign, including blowing England away at Twickenham. They aren’t going to surrender their long winning run against Scotland easily, and have numerous British & Irish Lions in their ranks. Plus, unlike Scotland, they have plenty of experience of winning Triple Crowns and championships.

In other words this is set to be a blockbuster start to the final weekend of a cracking Six Nations championship. It really is too tight to call, but one thing’s for sure – the French squad will be watching the result very closely indeed.

Ireland v Scotland line-ups and officials

Ireland

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Tommy O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Tom O’Toole

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Michael Milne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Darragh Murray

20. Nick Timoney

21. Craig Casey

22. Ciaran Frawley

23. Bundee Aki

Scotland

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu (captain)

11. Kyle Steyn

10. Finn Russell (vice-captain)

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Max Williamson

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge (vice-captain)

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. D’arcy Rae

19. Alex Craig

20. Magnus Bradbury

21. George Horne

22. Kyle Rowe

23. Tom Jordan

England’s Luke Pearce is the Six Nations referee for Ireland v Scotland, and he’ll be assisted by Angus Gardner (Australia) and Damian Schneider (Argentina). The TMO is another Englishman, Andrew Jackson.

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