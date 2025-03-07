Can Matt Sherratt’s men cause an upset against a Scotland side desperate for a victory?

Watch Scotland v Wales as two sides in need of a 2025 Six Nations win clash at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh. This article contains all the details you need to watch Saturday’s game, wherever you are in the world.

Scotland have had a disappointing tournament so far, with their opening day victory over Italy followed by defeats to Ireland and – despite Gregor Townsend’s men being the better side for much of the game – England. After a miserable year, Wales showed signs of recovery against Ireland and will regard the Scots as beatable, even in their own back yard.

Scotland v Wales kicks off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 8 March, and is available to watch for free the UK, Ireland and France. This guide is packed with the information you need to watch Scotland v Wales online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Key information

– Scotland v Wales date: Saturday 8 March 2025

– Scotland v Wales kick-off time: 4.45pm local (GMT) / 5.45pm CET / 11.45am ET / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday)

– Scotland v Wales venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland

– Scotland v Wales on TV: BBC One, Virgin Media One, France 2

– Scotland v Wales streams: BBC iPlayer (free), Virgin Media Play (free), FranceTV (free)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Scotland v Wales for free

Free live streams are available for Scotland v Wales in five of the six nations participating in the competition.

Scotland v Wales is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer across the UK, while Irish viewers can tune in on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play. France Télévisions have rights to all the games in France and are showing the match on France 2 and FranceTV.

Fans in Italy will have to pay to watch the match, however, via the Sky Italia subscription service.

Coverage in all cases is geo-restricted, but if you’re going to be abroad on Saturday you can still get your usual free streams by using a VPN – find out more below.

How to watch Scotland v Wales from abroad

Away from your home country when Scotland v Wales kicks off on Saturday? Those aforementioned geo-restrictions don’t have to keep you away from your usual streaming service, because a safe and simple solution exists in the form of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is clever piece of software that can alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country. You can use a VPN to unblock geo-restricted feeds and enjoy your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Scotland v Wales in the UK

UK-based rugby fans can watch Scotland v Wales live streams for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday afternoon.

The BBC’s pre-match build-up starts at 4.00pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

BBC is sharing Six Nations TV coverage in the UK with ITV, showing one match per weekend – or, to put it another way, all of Scotland and Wales’ home fixtures. BBC iPlayer is free to use with a simple registration, but don’t forget to make sure you have an up-to-date TV Licence.

Six Nations TV coverage for this weekend’s other games – Ireland v France and England v Italy – is available via ITV in the UK.

How to watch Scotland v Wales in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster Virgin Media has the rights to Scotland v Wales in Ireland. If you’re watching on terrestrial TV you need to point your remote control at Virgin Media One. If streaming’s more your thing, head to Virgin Media Play. It’s dead easy to use through the app or a web browser – you don’t even need to register to tune into the action.

Coverage starts at 4.15pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

How to watch Scotland v Wales in France

You can watch every Six Nations fixture for free in France via public broadcaster France Télévisions. Scotland v Wales be broadcast live on terrestrial channel France 2, and online via the FranceTV streaming platform. Both are free to use.

Scotland v Wales: Other global streams

USA: As with every Six Nations match this season, US-based rugby fans can watch Scotland v Wales via NBC-owned streaming platform Peacock. A subscription costs $7.99 per month.

Australia: Stan Sport will have the rights to Scotland v Wales in Australia. It costs $15 per month to add the sports package to your base Stan plan.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Scotland v Wales is on Sky Sport. You can watch via satellite or stream through Sky Sport Now for $49.99 a month.

Italy: Italian fans will be looking over their shoulder hoping Wales don’t overtake them in the race to avoid the Wooden Spoon. You can keep an eye on the competition by watching Scotland v Wales on subscription service Sky Sports Italia.

South Africa: SuperSport has Scotland v Wales for fans in South Africa, available on satellite TV or streaming.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide on how to watch Six Nations 2025.

