These two teams are both chasing their first win of the tournament in their final game
2019 Rugby World Cup: USA v Tonga
Head-to-head
Played – 9
USA wins – 1
Tonga wins – 8
Most recent meeting – USA 17-20 Tonga (19 November 2016)
At the tail-end of 2016 Tonga narrowly beat the Americans in Spain thanks to a crucial penalty from Sonotane Takalua.
Did You Know?
- Wing Blaine Scully will play his 11th World Cup match, equalling the USA record that is shared by Chris Wyles and Mike MacDonald.
- Sione Kalamafoni and Siale Piutau will play their 12th World Cup match, breaking the Tonga record of 11 which is shared by Soane Tonga’uiha and Vunga Lilo.
- This will also be Piutau’s last match for Tonga, his international retirement coming on his 34th birthday.
Viewpoint
USA coach Gary Gold
“Massive physicality (is what he expects from Tonga). They too have grown in confidence during this Rugby World Cup. If you consider it was only a few short weeks ago that they conceded 90-odd points against New Zealand.
“It’s massive credit to Toutai (Kefu) and his team as to how they’ve dusted themselves off and come back fighting. I’m sure they’ll be devastated they didn’t win that game against France – they certainly deserved to.
“Both teams will be fighting for a lot of pride, both wanting to go back to our respective countries with our heads held high from a tough group.”
Tonga captain Siale Piutau
“I’m not putting the focus on myself, but I want to leave the team on a high – that’s my priority. There is no place I would rather be than with these boys. I’m excited about the young talent coming through and that’s always been important to me.”
The Teams
USA: Will Hooley; Blaine Scully (captain), Bryce Campbell, Paul Lasike, Marcel Brache; AJ MacGinty, Ruben de Haas; Eric Fry, Joe Taufete’e, Titi Lamositele, Greg Peterson, Nick Civetta, Tony Lamborn, Malon Al-Jiboori, Cam Dolan.
Replacements: James Hilterbrand, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Ben Landry, Hanco Germishuys, Ben Pinkelman, Nate Augspurger, Mike Te’o.
Tonga: Telusa Veainu; ‘Atieli Pakalani, Malietoa Hingano, Siale Piutau (captain), Viliami Lolohea; James Faiva, Sonatane Takulua; Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Siua Halanukonuka, Sam Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Sione Kalamafoni, Zane Kapeli, Maama Vaipulu.
Replacements: Siua Maile, Vunipola Fifita, Ma’afu Fia, Dan Faleafa, Nasi Manu, Leon Fukofuka, Latiume Fosita, David Halaifonua
Key Players
USA – Paul Lasike
Paul Lasike is a powerful force at centre for the Eagles and will be looking to match Tonga’s physicality when he has ball in hand as well as stop the islanders’ momentum when they attack through the midfield. The Harlequin relishes the defensive side of the game so expect to see him putting in some uncompromising tackles.
Tonga – Telusa Veainu
Leicester full-back Telusa Veainu has been described as having the best feet in the English Premiership and he will want to put them to good use to create scoring opportunities for Tonga against a USA side that will no doubt be feeling the effects of playing Argentina on Wednesday. He is an extremely dangerous runner and scored tries in both his previous meetings against the USA – he just needs his forwards to ensure he gets decent ball to attack with.
How to Watch
This match on Sunday 13 October in Osaka kicks off at 6.45am UK & Ireland time. Watch it live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
