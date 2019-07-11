Jacob Whitehead takes a look at the lower-profile matches at this year's World Cup that could provide shocks and thrills

Unsung Rugby World Cup Pool Matches You Don’t Want To Miss

Everybody is ready for the big games of this Rugby World Cup. New Zealand will take on South Africa on the first Saturday with Scotland v Ireland on the following day. Meanwhile the column inches likely to be filled on England’s matches against France and Argentina could well dwarf War and Peace.

But looking beyond the major matches, what of the unsung fixtures which really give impetus to a World Cup? Those which may not impact the name engraved onto the Webb Ellis Trophy, but are at the forefront of our World Cup memories. Could 2019 see another Japan v South Africa?

With that in mind, here are the games for the rugby connoisseurs, the Tests for which it could be worth getting up early, putting the kettle on and settling onto the sofa…

Pool A – Japan v Scotland (Sun 13 Oct, 11.45am, Yokohama)

Everybody’s second favourite side in 2015, Japan’s fairytale at the last World Cup was ultimately doomed by their 45-10 defeat to Scotland only four days after that win over the Springboks. This year they meet the Scots in the last game of the group stages, in what is likely to determine second place in the pool. With eight days rest and a home crowd at the 72,000-capacity Yokohama Stadium, the Brave Blossoms are in a far stronger position than four years ago.

Scotland are now more French than the French, their unpredictability embodied by their 38-38 draw against England this year. If second-half Scotland turn up, Japan will be blown away; if first-half Scotland appear, Japan could well be on course for a rematch with South Africa in the quarter-finals.

The one definite is that this game will be played at a manic pace. Japan pride themselves on quick ruck ball, relying on manipulating a defence out of shape rather than crashing through it. Meanwhile, Scotland fly-half Finn Russell plays what Finn Russell sees – whether it’s the right or wrong decision, rapid risks will be taken. Expect a cagey 9-6 Scotland win now I’ve predicted this!

Pool B – Namibia v Canada (Sun 13 Oct, 4.15am, Kamaishi)

If you want to start the build-up for Japan v Scotland very early – or are even returning from a late Saturday night – why not switch on Namibia v Canada?

“But they’re two of the worst teams in the World Cup!” I hear you cry. Hear me out.

Each side is realistically likely to be winless up to this point, having played New Zealand, South Africa and Italy in their previous matches. So for Namibia and Canada, this game is their World Cup. Victory here will not only ensure the preceding four-year cycle has been worth it but could also dictate funding and professional contracts after the World Cup ends. Other teams will battle it out for the trophy, but this game has huge repercussions for the nations and players involved.

Glasgow and Scarlets fans will need no introduction to Canada’s DTH van der Merwe, but keep an eye out for fellow winger Jeff Hassler, who had a few excellent seasons at the Ospreys. No 8 Tyler Ardron has become a fans’ favourite at the Chiefs in Super Rugby after captaining the Canadians four years ago.

Namibia have less talent plying their trade at the highest level, save for Harlequins blindside Renaldo Bothma, but full-back Chrysander Botha will still be one of the quickest players at the World Cup.