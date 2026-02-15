It looks like an exercise in damage limitation for Steve Tandy’s men on Sunday afternoon

Watch Wales v France as Steve Tandy’s team do their best to hold off a brilliant French side in the 2026 Men’s Six Nations.

Rarely has a European side travelled to Cardiff as such overwhelming favourites as France do this weekend. Fabien Galthié’s side were majestic at times during their opening round victory over Ireland, while Wales offered England very little resistance as they fell to a dismal loss at Twickenham. For many Welsh fans, avoiding a colossal defeat under the Principality Stadium roof will feel like a success.

The question is, are Wales capable of delivering? The men in red are staring at the very real possibility of a hat trick of Wooden Spoons – especially after Italy’s victory over Scotland last weekend – and their record of 22 defeats out of 24 does little to suggest they’re about to turn a corner. If you’re Welsh, be prepared for a very long 80 minutes – and the chance to watch one of the most electrifying sides on the planet doing their thing.

The match kicks off at 3.10pm GMT/4.10pm CET on Sunday afternoon. You can watch Wales v France live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Read on to find out how to tune in the game, wherever you are on planet Earth.

Saturday’s two games – Ireland v Italy (kick-off: 2.10pm GMT) and Scotland v England (kick-off: 4.40pm GMT) are on ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Player (Ireland) and TF1+ (France).

Stream Wales v France from anywhere

Being abroad today doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon Surfshark is one of the best on the market.

✨ Fast streaming and unblocking View Deal Are there any free Wales v France live streams? Yes, there are several free streams for the final Six Nations clash of the weekend, including: United Kingdom: You can watch Wales v France on both terrestrial channel BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration to access the iPlayer platform. The game is also available with Welsh language commentary on S4C, which is available through iPlayer and S4C Clic. BBC coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off on Sunday.

You can watch Wales v France on both terrestrial channel BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration to access the iPlayer platform. The game is also available with Welsh language commentary on S4C, which is available through iPlayer and S4C Clic. BBC coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off on Sunday. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch the second match of the Six Nations weekend for free via RTÉ Player. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. You can also tune into the match for free on terrestrial channel RTÉ2.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch the second match of the Six Nations weekend for free via RTÉ Player. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. You can also tune into the match for free on terrestrial channel RTÉ2. France: Wales v France live streams are available on TF1 in France. Coverage is free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service – coverage starts at 4.00pm CET, with kick-off at 4.10pm. Travelling overseas on Sunday? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service by making use of good VPN. Keep reading to find out more… Read more: How to listen to the Six Nations: Radio commentary guide and BBC Sounds coverage More international streaming options for Wales v France United States: A subscription to NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service will get you access to all of this season’s Men’s Six Nations matches (including this Wales v France live stream), and will cost you $10.99 per month. Kick-off is 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT on Sunday morning.

A subscription to NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service will get you access to all of this season’s Men’s Six Nations matches (including this Wales v France live stream), and will cost you $10.99 per month. Kick-off is 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT on Sunday morning. Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Wales v France live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to watch the action as it happens. You’ll also need to stay up late, as kick-off is at 2.10am AEDT on Monday morning – might be an idea to email your boss to tell them you’re coming in late.

is the place to go for Wales v France live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to watch the action as it happens. You’ll also need to stay up late, as kick-off is at 2.10am AEDT on Monday morning – might be an idea to email your boss to tell them you’re coming in late. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Wales v France is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 4.10am NZDT on Monday morning, so set that alarm clock now.

In New Zealand, Wales v France is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 4.10am NZDT on Monday morning, so set that alarm clock now. South Africa: SuperSport is your destination for Wales v France live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 5.10pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025 for broadcasters around the world.

