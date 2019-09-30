November 2019

Meet the stars of the Rugby World Cup

The brand new issue of Rugby World magazine introduces you to some of the brightest stars lighting up Japan 2019. These are the big names hunting glory at this year’s Rugby World Cup and the unsung players who make the whole event that much better to watch.

And not only do we have a star-packed magazine but we have a FREE mini mag – ‘Born to Dare’ – which tells some the uplifting stories of a few select players at this showcase. It goes pool to pool, discussing these inspiring athletes, as well as showing some historic photographs. It also gives you a little World Cup quiz too.

Want to know what else is in the mag? Here are just 15 big reasons you should pick up a copy.

1. Meet the England squad

Rugby World spoke to more than a dozen players in England’s squad to find out about their World Cup memories, jokes in camp and who’s fittest.

2. Analysis of All Blacks locks

Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are the most experienced locking combination in New Zealand history and, according to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, also the best.

3. Australia’s Michael Hooper

Australia’s all-action captain Michael Hooper talks setting standards, saving photos and surfing mishaps…

4. Wales in pictures

In this exclusive photo album, members of Warren Gatland’s Wales squad talk through unforgettable moments in their career.

5. Japan’s Kenki Fukuoka

The electric Japan wing explains his plan to segue from playing rugby to becoming a doctor.

6. A fond goodbye to Rory Best

The Ireland captain is gearing up for a fond farewell at the World Cup.

7. Behind the scenes with Georgia

The Lelos are one of the coming forces in the global game, so Rugby World headed to Tbilisi to get an insight into life in the Georgia camp.

8. Scotland’s Ryan Wilson

A World Cup presents challenges on both sides of the whitewash. Ryan Wilson, the Scotland back-row, discusses the importance of family.

9. The journey of James Faiva

Spanish professional rugby provided a crucial stepping stone to Tonga honours for this fly-half.

10. Russian Standards

The Bears are competing in only their second World Cup, but what is support for the game like in the largest country on the planet? And how can Russia’s rugby improve?

11. France’s Guilhem Guirado

The selfless hooker has become vital to the harmony of the France national team.

12. Downtime with USA’s Cam Dolan

The USA No 8 talks about New Orleans, spearfishing and pre-match songs.

13. A column from referee Wayne Barnes

The English referee who is officiating at his fourth World Cup talks about what it is like for officials at the major showcase.

14. Samoa’s Jack Lam

The Samoa back-row talks contracts, culture and coconut milk.

15. Stephen Jones’s guide to the quarter-finals

With the Japan 2019 knockouts fast approaching, Stephen Jones explains why the last-eight stage of a World Cup tends to deliver defining games – and picks his best and worst throughout history

If that wasn’t enough, there’s all these guys too…

Jacob Stockdale’s chip and chase tips

Uruguay’s Diego Magno

Italy’s Tommaso Allan

Analysis of NZ’s World Cup-winning try in 2011

South Africa’s Frans Steyn

The Secret Ref discusses ‘bias’

A rant about the cost of watching the World Cup

Owen Slot and Brendan Venter debate tackle height trials

Rising stars Heather Cowell and Stewart Moore

The Secret Player on watching matches with punters

