Can Wales end their 13-game Six Nations losing streak at the Principality Stadium?

Watch Wales v Scotland as two sides with very different aspirations meet in a Six Nations 2026 encounter under the Principality Stadium roof.

The match kicks off at 4.40pm GMT, and you can watch Wales v Scotland live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – keep reading to find out how to tune in wherever you are in the world. You’ll find a preview, teams and officials at the end of the article.

Wales v Scotland: In brief

How to stream Wales v Scotland for free in the UK

All of Wales’ home games are available for for free on terrestrial channel BBC One and streaming service BBC iPlayer in the UK. Coverage for Saturday’s second Six Nations match starts at 4.00pm GMT ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

While BBC iPlayer is free to use, you will need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Welsh language channel S4C will also air the game with Welsh commentary via the S4C broadcast channel, BBC iPlayer and the S4C Clic streaming service.

Today’s first game game, England v Ireland, is available on ITV1 and ITVX, and has already kicked off.

Sunday’s game, France v Italy, gets underway at 3.10pm GMT, and is also available on ITV1 and ITVX.

Travelling outside the UK right now? You could use a VPN to access your usual stream — keep reading to find out more.

Stream Wales v Scotland from anywhere

Free Wales v Scotland live streams in Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch can watch free Wales v Scotland live streams on Virgin Media Play or terrestrial TV channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 4.15pm GMT, 25 minutes ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

This weekend’s other Six Nations matches – England v Ireland (kick-off: 2.10pm GMT, today) and France v Italy (kick-off: 3.10pm GMT, Sunday) – are both available on RTÉ Player and RTÉ2.

Watch Wales v Scotland for free in France

Rugby fans in France can watch Wales v Scotland live streams on TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service. Both options are free.

Coverage of Wales v Scotland starts at 5.30pm CET, just before the game kicks off at 5.40pm.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other viewing options around the world

United States: You can watch every Six Nations 2026 match on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You’ll need the Premium option, for which prices start at $10.99 per month. Kick-off is 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT this morning.

South Africa: Head to SuperSport to watch Wales v Scotland in South Africa. The match gets underway at 6.40pm SAST this evening.

Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Aussie rugby fans looking for Wales v Scotland streams this weekend. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. The hours are far from sociable, however, as kick-off is 3.40am AEDT.

New Zealand: Kiwi fans can watch Wales v Scotland on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning, so is definitely one for early risers.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2026 for broadcasters around the world.

Wales v Scotland preview

Scotland haven’t traditionally enjoyed their trips to the Principality Stadium. Their 2024 win was only their second ever at Cardiff’s cathedral of rugby, and even then they came perilously close to surrendering a 27-0 lead. It’s not that long since the Welsh would have been considered overwhelming favourites for this fixture.

But while Scotland arrive in the Welsh capital on the back of a convincing Calcutta Cup win over England, Wales are on a 13-match losing streak in the Six Nations, and desperate to avoid a third consecutive Wooden Spoon. Scotland know that victory will take them two thirds of the way to a first Triple Crown in the Six Nations era; Welsh fans will simply be happy with signs of improvement after thumping defeats to England and France.

It’s no surprise that Wales head coach Steve Tandy has made four changes to his starting line-up, most notably giving an international debut to Leicester Tigers’ Gabriel Hamer-Webb on the wing. Sam Costelow is picked ahead of Dan Edwards at fly-half.

Up front, Ben Carter is picked in place of the experienced Adam Beard in the second row, and Taine Plumtree takes over from Olly Cracknell in the back row.

Scotland’s win against England gave head coach Gregor Townsend a break from the criticism that followed both a disappointing autumn and an opening Six Nations weekend defeat to Italy. He’s still opted to shake up his team, however, making five changes to the starting XV who were so impressive at Murrayfield.

British & Irish Lions tourists Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe make their first appearances of this year’s championship at full-back and wing, respectively. In the pack, hooker Dave Cherry, second row Max Williamson and number 8 Matt Fagerson are promoted to the XV having started on the bench in Edinburgh.

Form, world rankings and logic all suggest a comfortable win for the visitors, but in this fixture, Scotland can never take anything for granted.

Wales v Scotland teams and officials

Wales

15. Louis Rees-Zammit

14. Gabriel Hamer-Webb

13. Eddie James

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Josh Adams

10. Sam Costelow

9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Carré

2. Dewi Lake (captain)

3. Tomas Francis

4. Dafydd Jenkins

5. Ben Carter

6. Taine Plumtree

7. Alex Mann

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements (5-3 split):

16. Ryan Elias

17. Nicky Smith

18. Archie Griffin

19. Freddie Thomas

20. James Botham

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Blair Murray

Scotland

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu (captain)

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell (vice-captain)

9. Ben White

1. Nathan McBeth

2. Dave Cherry

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Max Williamson

5. Scott Cummings

6. Gregor Brown

7. Rory Darge (vice-captain)

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements (5-3 split):

16. George Turner

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Elliot Millar Mills

19. Grant Gilchrist

20. Josh Bayliss

21. George Horne

22. Tom Jordan

23. Darcy Graham

There’s an all-English team of Six Nations officials on the field this afternoon, led by referee Matthew Carley. Karl Dickson and Adam Leal are his assistants, while Ian Tempest is the TMO.

