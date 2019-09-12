Take a look at our fifteen of the best players who failed to make it into their respective countries World Cup Squads.

Rugby World Cup Snubbed XV

With all the Rugby World Cup squads named and finalised, there will be over 600 players competing at the tournament in Japan all looking for victory. However there are plenty of world-class players who have sadly missed out too and in this piece we have put together a composite team of players who unfortunately were surplus to the head-coaches requirements.

Something to note before we get to the names is that we have not included players who are injured. We will be creating another composite XV of injured players at a later date. No, instead this piece is solely going to select players who are fit and ready to play, but did not make the cut.

The Team

In the front row we have gone for Rob Evans of Wales, Owen Franks of New Zealand whose omission came as a huge shock, and finally Tatafu Polota-Nau. The Australian has since retired after he missed out on the World Cup squad named by Michael Cheika.

Both Felix Lambey and Devin Toner getting left out caused quite the stir and they fill out our second row whereas Jordi Murphy, Chris Robshaw and Facundo Isa round out the pack.

We could have gone for several scrum-halves (Rhys Webb, Danny Care, Ben Spencer, Kieran Marmion), but we have gone for the Frenchman Morgan Parra. Danny Cipriani fills out our 10 jersey.

In the centres come Rory Hutchinson and Ngani Laumape, and finally the back three are Eroni Sau, Waisake Naholo and Santiago Cordero.

1. Rob Evans (Wales)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (Australia)

3. Owen Franks (New Zealand)

4. Felix Lambey (France)

5. Devin Toner (Ireland)

6. Jordi Murphy (Ireland)

7. Chris Robshaw (England)

8. Facundo Isa (Argentina)