Who is leading the way in the 2019 Six Nations, be sure to check out the up-to-date table of who is top of the pile
Six Nations Table 2020
The 2019 Rugby World Cup is in the books and most international northern hemisphere teams have turned their attention to the upcoming 2020 Six Nations tournament.
England will be looking to get over their World Cup Final loss to South Africa and Wales will be playing for the first time in years without Warren Gatland at the helm. Ireland, France, Scotland and Italy will also be trying to put World Cup disappointment behind them.
Six Nations Table 2020
We will update this page with updated standings as the tournament goes on throughout February and March in 2020.
Six Nation Squad and Team News
To see who made the cut in each of the six squads, click on one of the links below.
England Six Nations Squad
Wales Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
Six Nations Table 2019
In 219 Wales topped the table with a Grand Slam win over Ireland. The victory ensured England came second in the final standings and earned Ireland a third-place finish. France, Scotland and Italy rounded off the table in 2019.
See the final table standings below:
Six Nation Fixtures Country by Country
To take a look at the complete fixture list for each team click on one of the links below.
England Six Nation Fixtures
France Six Nation Fixtures
Ireland Six Nation Fixtures
Italy Six Nation Fixtures
Scotland Six Nation Fixtures
Wales Six Nation Fixtures
Related: Six Nations TV Coverage
Six Nations Fixtures 2020
Six Nations Fixtures 2020: Plus all the latest…
Six Nations Round One Talking Points
From stalling Ireland to super Slade – and…
2020 Six Nations Injuries Update
In this piece we will update you with…
Six Nations Table 2018
Ireland wrapped up the Six Nations title with a round to spare thanks to a bonus-point win over Scotland and secured a Grand Slam with a last-round win over England at Twickenham. That result, coupled with Wales’ win over France, saw England drop to fifth.
See the 2018 table below: