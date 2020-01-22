What trophies are won during the Six Nations? There are plenty up for grabs so lets take a look at all of them.

Six Nations Trophies

There are several trophies to be won in the Six Nations. Below we have listed them all including the many rivalry trophies.

Six Nations Championship Trophy

The Six Nations Championship Trophy is what all the teams are competing for. The trophy was originally conceived by the Earl of Westmorland, and was first presented to the winners of the 1993 championship, France. This lasted until 2014 when a new trophy was designed which is used today and pictured below.

Triple Crown Trophy

The Triple Crown trophy is awarded to the country that beats all the other home nations. Wales are the current holders after beating England, Ireland and Scotland in 2019. Much like the Grand Slam, this had been an informal honour, however from 2006 onwards, an official trophy was awarded for the achievement.

Rivalry Trophies

There are also several trophies which are awarded for victories in specific matches during the Six Nations. The most famous is the Calcutta Cup.

Calcutta Cup

Contested between England and Scotland each year. Named after the Calcutta Rugby Football Club, it was formed after the club was disbanded and the members melted down rupees to make the cup. Scotland won the trophy in 2018 after beating England at Murrayfield and retained it last year after a famous 38-all draw.

Millennium Trophy

The Millennium trophy is contested between England and Ireland and will be up for grabs in the opening week of the tournament as England face the Irish in Dublin.

Centenary Quaich Trophy

Perhaps a little unheard of, this trophy is competed for by Ireland and Scotland.