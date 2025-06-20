The Lions’ 2025 tour gets underway as they take on the Pumas under the Friday night lights in Dublin
Watch a British & Irish Lions v Argentina live stream as Andy Farrell’s men play their first ever match in Dublin, before flying to the southern hemisphere for the eagerly anticipated Lions tour to Australia.
Below you’ll find all the information you need on how to watch the Lions v Argentina online, on TV and from anywhere on Friday evening – including free options if you’re in the UK, Ireland and the US.
British & Irish Lions v Argentina: At a glance
– British & Irish Lions v Argentina date: Friday 20 June 2025
– British & Irish Lions v Argentina venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
– British & Irish Lions v Argentina kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET / 5.00am AEST (Saturday)
– British & Irish Lions v Argentina FREE STREAMS: S4C Clic (UK) / TG4 Player (Ireland) / RugbyPass TV (US)
– Other TV channels: Sky Sports/Now (UK and Ireland) / Stan Sport (Australia)
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Watch the British & Irish Lions v Argentina for FREE in the UK and Ireland
If you’re in the UK you can watch the British & Irish Lions v Argentina for FREE on Welsh language channel S4C. The match kicks off at 8.00pm BST, with the build-up getting underway at 7.30pm.
S4C live streams are usually available via the S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer platforms (check your service for details). Terrestrial viewers can watch with English-language commentary via the red button, though it’s worth noting that this option isn’t always available if you’re watching on a streaming service.
Viewers in Ireland can watch free British & Irish Lions v Argentina live streams via the TG4 Player, which requires a registration but no subscription or payment. Alternatively, if you prefer to go old-school and watch the game on TV, you can tune in to the TG4 channel.
Away from home for the British & Irish Lions v Argentina? Fear not because you can still watch your usual stream from abroad, thanks to the wonders of a VPN. More information on that below…
Watch the British & Irish Lions v Argentina from anywhere
Away from home on vacation on Friday night? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the Lions’ eagerly anticipated tour opener.
Although geo-restrictions can prevent you watching your usual streaming services when you’re overseas, a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you tune into the big game as if you were back home in front of your TV. A VPN does this by changing your IP address, allowing your device to appear to be in any country in the world. For an extra bonus point, a good VPN has the added benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.
Watch the Lions on Sky Sports in the UK
This opening game is on free-to-air television in the UK (as outlined above) but Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch every single British & Irish Lions live stream this summer – including the Lions v the Pumas tonight.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch British & Irish Lions matches via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.
British & Irish Lions v Argentina live streams in Australia
Aussies can watch every British & Irish Lions match of 2025 – including this game against the Pumas – ad-free on Stan Sport. Stan Sport costs $15/month on top of your usual Stan plan.
It means an early start, however, because the game gets underway at 5.00am AEST on Saturday morning.
Live stream the British & Irish Lions v Argentina in New Zealand
In New Zealand, subscription broadcaster Sky Sport NZ will be your destination for a British & Irish Lions v Argentina live stream. Set your alarm clock because kick-off is 7.00am NZST on Saturday morning.
A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.
Watch the Lions v the Pumas in South Africa
SuperSport is the place to go to watch the British & Irish Lions v Argentina live streams in South Africa. There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.
FREE British & Irish Lions v Pumas live stream in the US
While the three Lions Tests against Australia will be stuck behind a CBS/Paramount+ paywall in the States, US-based rugby fans can watch British & Irish Lions v Argentina live streams for free on the RugbyPass TV service. The platform is also the place to go for the Lions’ other six warm-up matches. Check out our guide to British & Irish Lions fixtures to find out when they’re playing.
British & Irish Lions v Argentina preview
It’s finally here. After all the debate over who should make it into the British & Irish Lions squad and the important matter of last weekend’s Premiership and URC finals, Andy Farrell’s team are finally ready to take to the field. The Lions’ opponents for their first ever game in Dublin are Argentina who, despite having not played together since November, are sure to give the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales a tricky evening in the Irish capital.
Full caps won’t be awarded for Friday’s 1888 Cup match but both sets of players will be looking to play themselves into contention for the summer ahead – the Lions face nine matches in Australia (culminating in three Tests against the Wallabies), while the Pumas have games against England and Uruguay before launching into the annual Rugby Championship in August.
Unsurprisingly, the Lions coaching staff have prioritised players who weren’t contesting either of those finals, meaning no place in the matchday 23 for the likes of Bath’s Finn Russell, Leicester Tigers’ Ollie Chessum and Leinster’s Dan Sheehan. There are nine England players in the starting XV and some conversation-worthy selections. Smiths Marcus and Fin get the nod at full-back and fly-half, respectively, and there’s an intriguing partnership in the centres, with Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland) lining up next to Bundee Aki (Ireland). Both Welsh representatives in the squad, Jac Morgan and Tomos Williams, are in the 23, while Ireland tighthead Tadhg Furlong (who has been an injury concern for Farrell) is on the bench. Tour skipper Maro Itoje leads the side.
Meanwhile, Julian Montoya captains the Pumas having played his last game for Leicester Tigers in Saturday’s Twickenham defeat to newly crowned champions Bath – who, coincidentally, full-back Santiago Carreras will be joining next season. But with the Top 14 final not taking place until the end of the month, Argentina are without some of their France-based players including Juan Cruz Mallia and Guido Petti.
