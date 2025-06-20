The Lions’ 2025 tour gets underway as they take on the Pumas under the Friday night lights in Dublin

Watch a British & Irish Lions v Argentina live stream as Andy Farrell’s men play their first ever match in Dublin, before flying to the southern hemisphere for the eagerly anticipated Lions tour to Australia.

Below you’ll find all the information you need on how to watch the Lions v Argentina online, on TV and from anywhere on Friday evening – including free options if you’re in the UK, Ireland and the US.

British & Irish Lions v Argentina: At a glance

Watch the British & Irish Lions v Argentina for FREE in the UK and Ireland

If you’re in the UK you can watch the British & Irish Lions v Argentina for FREE on Welsh language channel S4C. The match kicks off at 8.00pm BST, with the build-up getting underway at 7.30pm.

S4C live streams are usually available via the S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer platforms (check your service for details). Terrestrial viewers can watch with English-language commentary via the red button, though it’s worth noting that this option isn’t always available if you’re watching on a streaming service.

Viewers in Ireland can watch free British & Irish Lions v Argentina live streams via the TG4 Player, which requires a registration but no subscription or payment. Alternatively, if you prefer to go old-school and watch the game on TV, you can tune in to the TG4 channel.

Away from home for the British & Irish Lions v Argentina? Fear not because you can still watch your usual stream from abroad, thanks to the wonders of a VPN. More information on that below…

Watch the British & Irish Lions v Argentina from anywhere

Away from home on vacation on Friday night? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the Lions’ eagerly anticipated tour opener.

Although geo-restrictions can prevent you watching your usual streaming services when you’re overseas, a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you tune into the big game as if you were back home in front of your TV. A VPN does this by changing your IP address, allowing your device to appear to be in any country in the world. For an extra bonus point, a good VPN has the added benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.

Watch the Lions on Sky Sports in the UK

This opening game is on free-to-air television in the UK (as outlined above) but Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch every single British & Irish Lions live stream this summer – including the Lions v the Pumas tonight.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch British & Irish Lions matches via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently available for £26 if you sign up for six months) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract or just want to watch specific games,

British & Irish Lions v Argentina live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch every British & Irish Lions match of 2025 – including this game against the Pumas – ad-free on Stan Sport. Stan Sport costs $15/month on top of your usual Stan plan.

It means an early start, however, because the game gets underway at 5.00am AEST on Saturday morning.

Live stream the British & Irish Lions v Argentina in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription broadcaster Sky Sport NZ will be your destination for a British & Irish Lions v Argentina live stream. Set your alarm clock because kick-off is 7.00am NZST on Saturday morning.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Watch the Lions v the Pumas in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to go to watch the British & Irish Lions v Argentina live streams in South Africa. There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

