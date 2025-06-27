The British & Irish Lions kick off their Australian tour against Super Rugby’s Western Force in Perth

Watch Western Force v British & Irish Lions live streams as the touring side kick off their tour to Australia in Perth.

Can Andy Farrell’s men bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Argentina in Dublin? This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Western Force v Lions online, on TV and from anywhere on Saturday – including a free option if you’re in the US this weekend.

Scroll down to the end of the article for a preview of this eagerly anticipated match.

Western Force v British & Irish Lions

– Western Force v British & Irish Lions date: Saturday 28 June 2025 – Western Force v British & Irish Lions venue: Optus Stadium, Perth – Western Force v British & Irish Lions kick-off time: 11.00am BST / 6.00am ET / 6.00pm (local) / 8.00pm AEST – Western Force v British & Irish Lions FREE STREAM: RugbyPass TV (US) – Other TV channels: Sky Sports/Now (UK and Ireland) / Stan Sport (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Live stream Western Force v British & Irish Lions for FREE in the US

US-based rugby fans can watch Western Force v British & Irish Lions live streams for free on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV service. The platform is also the place to go for the Lions’ five other upcoming warm-up matches, though you’ll need CBS or subscription service Paramount+ to watch the three Test matches. Check out our guide to British & Irish Lions fixtures to find out when the touring side are playing.

Remember to set your alarm, though, because the first match of the Lions’ tour down under kicks off at 6.00am ET/3.00am PT on Saturday morning.

Travelling outside the US when Western Force v British & Irish Lions gets underway? The wonders of VPNs mean you don’t have to miss out on your usual home service when you’re abroad. Cast your eyes below to find out more…

Watch Western Force v British & Irish Lions from anywhere

Travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t worry because you can still watch the first of the 2025 Lions’ games on Australian soil as if you were back at home in front of your own TV.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your IP address, making your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be in any country in the world. This allows you to avoid geo-restrictions that might prevent you from watching your usual subscription services when you’re abroad. A good VPN also has the added benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.

The tech experts at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs for a living, and right now they reckon NordVPN is the leader of the pack.

Exclusive: NordVPN mega-deal

70% off, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher

As the Lions hit Aussie soil, RugbyWorld readers can take advantage of a fantastic NordVPN deal, with not just a 70% discount on two-year plans but another four months thrown in for free. Oh, and you’ll even get an Amazon gift card, worth up to £50/$50. View Deal

Applies to users in the UK, US, and Canada. Simply view the deal, sign-up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent the gift card after the trial period of 30 days.

Watch every Lions match on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

For Lions fans in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go for every one of the side’s matches this summer – including this Western Force v British & Irish Lions live stream.

The build-up starts at 10.00am BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, ahead of the 11.00am kick-off.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26 if you sign up for six months) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract or just want to watch specific games,

S4C and streaming services An hour-long highlights programme will be available (with Welsh-language commentary only) onand streaming services S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer at 8.00pm BST.

Watch Lions live streams in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch every 2025 British & Irish Lions matches – including Western Force v the Lions – ad-free on Stan Sport. Stan Sport costs $15/month on top of your usual Stan plan.

The match kicks off in Perth at 6.00pm AWST / 8.00pm AEST on Saturday evening.

All three of the Wallabies Test matches against the Lions will be available for FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service

Live stream Western Force v Lions in South Africa

As with the whole of the 2025 tour, SuperSport has rights to Western Force v British & Irish Lions live streams in South Africa. Kick-off is at midday on Saturday.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Western Force v British & Irish Lions in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription broadcaster Sky Sport NZ will be your destination for a Western Force v Lions live stream. The match kicks off at 10.00pm NZST on Saturday night.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

