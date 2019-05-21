We take a whistle stop tour through the greatest matches to take place during the Rugby World Cup.

Greatest Rugby World Cup Matches

We are sure to see some great rugby matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. It could be one of the most competitive tournaments ever given the rise of northern hemisphere teams and the ever-present class of those in the south hemisphere.

But what are the greatest matches in the history of the tournament? Well in this piece we have taken a look at 11 of the greatest matches with their being at least one selection from each tournament.

Australia 24 vs France 30, Semi-Final, 1987

As per usual with the French, they upset what was supposed to happen here. Australia were supposed to win to set up a World Cup Final against New Zealand. It looked to be going that way too as time was winding down and the men in gold were ahead 24-21. Didier Camberabero slotted a penalty to level the scores and extra-time looked inevitable.

But the French again had other ideas. Starting in their own half, they played their usual game of flair and a pinch of luck to get the ball to Serge Blanco who showed a turn of speed to just about dot down in the corner. They had won it against all odds and would go on to lose against New Zealand in the final.

Wales 13 vs Western Samoa 16, Group Stage, 1991

The first true shock to occur in the Rugby World Cup, this match saw for the first time ever, a seeded team beaten by a non-seeded team.

England 29 vs New Zealand 45, Semi-Final, 1995

The match that saw the man mountain of Jonah Lomu run rings around England, New Zealand won easily to progress to their second World Cup Final eight years after their first.

South Africa 15 vs New Zealand 12, World Cup Final, 1995

A match that united a nation, South Africa somehow managed to bottle up Lomu and somehow emerged victorious thanks to the boot of Joel Stransky. This was the Springboks first tournament since being readmitted to the rugby fold because of their apartheid policies and it cannot be understated in its importance not just for South Africa, but also the history of rugby union.

Italy 25 vs Tonga 28, Group Stages, 1999

Sure this match didn’t include two powerhouses of rugby but for sheer drama it delivered on all fronts. The score was tied 25-all and a draw looked on the cards, at least that was until full-back Sateki Tuipulotu decided to pull off a last minute drop-goal to gain an unlikely victory.

France 43 vs New Zealand 31, Semi-Final, 1999

This really does require little explanation. The All Blacks had dominated the game and had put themselves up by 24 points to 10 at one stage. It appeared as if they were heading for yet another World Cup final, but the French had other ideas.

Inspired by Christophe Lamaison, the French scored 33 unanswered points in 20 minutes and would emerge 43-31 winners. Much like 1987, they would get into the final but lose once again, this time to Australia.