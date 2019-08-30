Stay up today with the try scorer standings for the 2019 Rugby World Cup here.
Who Will Be Top Try Scorer At The Rugby World Cup?
With the 2019 Rugby World Cup getting ever closer, and the list of teams with a chance of winning longer than ever before, there are plenty of players who will all be licking their chops at the prospect of scoring plenty of tries. So bearing this in mind, this piece is going to give some names who could challenge for this honour, and once the tournament has started we will provide the updated standings to make sure you know who sits atop the leaderboard.
Possible Top Try-Scorers
If past tournaments have taught us anything, it is that the top-try scorer usually comes from one of the big teams that go a long way in the tournament and the player us usually a member of the back-three. Below are some names that could challenge for top spot, but who do you think will score the most tries?
Ireland – Jacob Stockdale
Scotland – Stuart Hogg
New Zealand – Take your pick! (It is hard to look past Rieko Ioane though)
South Africa – Cheslin Kolbe
England – Jonny May
France – Damian Penaud
Argentina – Emiliano Boffelli
Australia – Dane Haylett-Petty
Wales – George North
Updated Standings
Once the tournament starts and the group stages are in full flow we will update this section with the top try-scorer standings as they happen.
Previous Top Try Scorers At The Rugby World Cup
1987 – Craig Green and John Kirwan (New Zealand) – 6 tries
1991 – Jean Baptiste Lafond (France) and David Campese (Australia) – 6 tries
1995 – Jonah Lomu and Marc Ellis (New Zealand) – 7 tries
1999 – Jonah Lomu (New Zealand) – 8 tries
2003 – Doug Howlett and Mils Muliana (New Zealand) – 7 tries
2007 – Bryan Habana (South Africa) – 8 tries
2011 – Chris Ashton (England) and Vincent Clerc (France) – 6 tries
2015 – Julian Savea (New Zealand) – 8 tries
