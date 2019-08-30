Stay up today with the try scorer standings for the 2019 Rugby World Cup here.

Who Will Be Top Try Scorer At The Rugby World Cup?

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup getting ever closer, and the list of teams with a chance of winning longer than ever before, there are plenty of players who will all be licking their chops at the prospect of scoring plenty of tries. So bearing this in mind, this piece is going to give some names who could challenge for this honour, and once the tournament has started we will provide the updated standings to make sure you know who sits atop the leaderboard.

Possible Top Try-Scorers

If past tournaments have taught us anything, it is that the top-try scorer usually comes from one of the big teams that go a long way in the tournament and the player us usually a member of the back-three. Below are some names that could challenge for top spot, but who do you think will score the most tries?

Ireland – Jacob Stockdale

Scotland – Stuart Hogg

New Zealand – Take your pick! (It is hard to look past Rieko Ioane though)

South Africa – Cheslin Kolbe

England – Jonny May

France – Damian Penaud

Argentina – Emiliano Boffelli

Australia – Dane Haylett-Petty

Wales – George North

Updated Standings

Once the tournament starts and the group stages are in full flow we will update this section with the top try-scorer standings as they happen.