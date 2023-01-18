Here we will update Fabien Galthié's side as the defending champions look to defend their title

France Six Nations Squad 2023

France are looking to defend their title as the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam champions – their first championship win since 2010.

Fabien Galthié has named his 42-man squad for the 2023 championship with eight uncapped players called up ahead of their opening fixture away in Italy on Sunday 5 February.

Galthié must do without several big names after centre Jonathan Danty, back row Cameron Woki and hooker Peato Mauvaka were ruled out through injury. Also sidelined are scrum-halves Maxime Lucu and Baptiste Couilloud.

The uncapped players include centres Emilien Gailleton and Julien Delbouis, scrum-halves Nolann Le Garrec and Leo Coly as well as flanker Paul Boudehent and back three operators Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Romain Buros and Ethan Dumortier.

France Six Nations Squad 2023

Forwards

Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Uini Atonio (La Rochelle)

Cyril Baille(Toulouse)

Gaëtan Barlot (Castres)

Teddy Baubigny (Toulon)

Alexandre Becognee (Montpellier)

Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle)

Yacouba Camara(Montpellier)

Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier)

Dylan Cretin (Lou Rugby)

François Cros (Toulouse)

Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Thibaud Flament (Toulouse)

Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier)

Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse)

Thomas Jolmes(Bordeaux-Bègles)

Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle)

Sekou Macalou (Stade Français)

Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

Charles Ollivon (Toulon)

Dany Priso (Toulon)

Romain Taofifenua (Lou Rugby)

Reda Wardi(La Rochelle)

Paul Willemse(Montpellier)

Backs

Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey(Bordeaux-Bègles)

Romain Buros (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Léo Coly (Montpellier)

Julien Delbouis (Stade Français)

Ethan Dumortier (Lou Rugby)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse) – Captain

Gaël Fickou (Racing 92)

Emilien Gailleton (Pau)

Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle)

Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse)

Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92)

Matthis Lebel (Toulouse)

Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

Damian Penaud (Clermont Auvergne)

Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

France Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sun 5 February, Italy v France – Stadio Olimpico, 3pm

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Ireland v France – Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm

Round 3

Sun 26 February, France v Scotland – Stade de France, 3pm

Round 4

Sat 12 March, England v France – Twickenham, 4.45pm

Round 5

Sat 18 March, France v Wales – Stade de France, 2.45pm



Don’t miss a game with our TV coverage guide

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.