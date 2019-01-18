Expand Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2019

2019 Rugby World Cup Dates

23rd November 2018 – Final Qualification Spot Filled

19 of the 20 spots for the tournament had been filled before the Repechage Tournament in November 2018. A round-robin format, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong and Kenya battled it out for the final spot and on the 23rd of November, Canada emerged as the winners to secure their spot in the tournament.

20th September 2019 – The Tournament Begins

Hosts Japan will play against Russia in the opening group stage game of the tournament. We have a selection of exciting games to look forward to, including some pivotal match-ups below;

19th October 2019 – The Knockout Stages Begin

(All times below are UK and Ireland times)

Sat 19 Oct QF1 Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (Oita), 8.15am

(Oita), 8.15am Sat 19 Oct QF2 Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (Tokyo), 11.15am

(Tokyo), 11.15am Sun 20 Oct QF3 Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (Oita), 8.15am

(Oita), 8.15am Sun 20 Oct QF4 Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool D (Tokyo), 11.15am

(Tokyo), 11.15am Sat 26 Oct Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (Yokohama), 9.00am

(Yokohama), 9.00am Sun 27 Oct Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (Yokohama), 9.00am

(Yokohama), 9.00am Fri 1 Nov Third-place Play-off (Tokyo), 9.00am

2nd November 2019 – The Rugby World Cup Final

The biggest match in rugby union, the World Cup Final will take place at the International Stadium in Yokohama. It will kick off at nine in the morning.

Who do you think will be playing in that match? Can anyone stop New Zealand?

Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.

Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, and Twitter.