Uruguay Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Sam Tremlett

A sporadic qualifier for the tournament, Uruguay qualified for their second tournament in a row in 2019.

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Uruguay are a welcome, semi-regular addition to the Rugby World Cup. They tend to allow bigger teams to score plenty of tries, but qualification wins against Canada were exciting.

How They Qualified

Ranked as the highest South American side excluding Argentina, Uruguay qualified for the 2019 tournament after beating Canada in a two match playoff. The aggregate score was 70-60.

Key Players

Many hope evergreen and uber-competitive lock Rodrigo Capó Ortega, 37, will see it in his heart to play at the World Cup. Half-backs Agustín Ormaechea and Felipe Berchesi are worth watching.

Worth a watch: Keep an eye out for Felipe Berchesi (Getty Images)

The Coach – Esteban Meneses

Argentine coach Esteban Meneses joined in 2015. Recommended by ex-Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade, he has coached some top clubs in Argentina.

Time to gel: Esteban Meneses was hired back in 2015 (Getty Images)

Major Work-ons

Just being competitive is the principal aim in such company. With a squad of largely home-based players, Uruguay can be overwhelmed. Plenty of hard work will be going in.

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Uruguay will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Group

Uruguay are in Group D alongside Australia, Wales, Fiji and Georgia.

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Groups

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Fixtures

  • Wed 25 Sep Fiji v Uruguay (Kamaishi)
  • Sun 29 Sep Georgia v Uruguay (Kumagaya)
  • Sat 5 Oct Australia v Uruguay (Oita)
  • Sun 13 Oct Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto)

 

Outclassed: Wales beat Uruguay 54-9 at the 2015 World Cup (Getty Images)

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Squad

We will update this section when the official squad is announced

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Fixtures

Previous World Cup Results and Record

Uruguay’s Rugby World Cup Record: P11 W2 D0 L9

  • 1999 Pool stages
  • 2003 Pool stages
  • 2015 Pool stages

Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest 2019 Rugby World Cup news.