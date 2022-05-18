Wayne Pivac has named his group for the three-Test series against South Africa in July

We now know who will represent Wales on the July tour of South Africa, as Wayne Pivac named his summer tour squad.

Dan Biggar will continue on as captain of Wales, while Alun Wyn Jones is also in the squad. George North and Dan Lydiate return following lengthy injury lay-offs.

There are also call-ups for potential debutants. Cardiff’s James Ratti comes in after after his stint around the Six Nations squad, and Leicester tigers’ Tommy Reffell is in the mix too.

On captaincy Pivac said: “Dan Biggar is named captain. We’ve obviously got great leadership in the group with Alun Wyn and Dan. Dan did well in the Six Nations and Al has come back from a pretty big lay off. He’s had a little bit of rugby and we want him to hit his straps as a second row and be the best player he can be and focus on playing. He’ll lead naturally anyway but certainly he’s looking forward to that challenge.”

Wales will take on the Springboks in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town in successive weeks.

Wales Summer Tour squad

Forwards (19)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 43 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 10 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 27 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 5 caps)

Sam Parry (Ospreys – 5 caps)

Leon Brown (Dragons – 22 caps)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 64 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 38 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys – 34 caps)

Ben Carter (Dragons – 6 caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys – 150 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons – 18 caps)

Taine Basham (Dragons – 10 caps)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby – 89 caps)

Dan Lydiate (Ospreys – 65 caps)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby – 30 caps)

James Ratti (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – uncapped)

Backs (14)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 67 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 11 caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 33 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 31 caps)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 100 caps) Captain

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets – 21 caps)

George North (Ospreys – 102 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 20 caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 31 caps)

Johnny Williams (Scarlets – 5 caps

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 39 caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 51 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 16 caps)

Liam Williams (Scarlets – 78 caps)

