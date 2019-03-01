Owain Jones takes a look at some of the oldest and youngest players to ever play in the tournament.

Who Are The Oldest And Youngest Rugby World Cup Players?

The greatest rugby union players ever have played in the Rugby World Cup but who holds the record for being the oldest and youngest? Owain Jones takes a look at some golden oldies and teenage kicks in the piece below.

Golden oldies

Diego Ormaechea (Uruguay) 40 years 13 days

At the age when most players were putting their trotters up on the sofa and watching rugby from afar, Diego Ormaechea, Los Lelos’ inspirational captain, was throwing himself with gusto into tackle after tackle at the 1999 Rugby World Cup. The No 8 powered over for a try against Spain in the tournament, and as Uruguay’s most capped player, with 73 caps is often hailed at their greatest ever player, helping them qualify for the 2003 tournament as coach.

Victor Matfield (South Africa) 38 years 190 days

World Cup winner Matfield had already retired the Springbok No 5 shirt but the lure of his country was too much and he dusted off his boots to take part in his fourth World Cup in England in 2015, where he helped South Africa shake off their ignominious start in the competition to guide them to the World Cup semi-final where they narrowly lost to eventual winners, the All Blacks.

Francis Haget (France) 37 years 239 days

Haget enjoyed a 13-year French career at lock and the denouement came at the inaugural 1987 Rugby World Cup with a game against Fiji, a just reward for his fine form, along with Jean Condom in the Grande Chelem-winning side under coach Jacques Fouroux that year. He had a distinguished club career with Agen and Biarritz, where his elegance in the air was much-admired but he could mix it with the bruisers of the Top14 when he had to and his endurance was testament to his preference for training over long lunches.

Phil Orr (Ireland) 36 years 162 days

To newer Irish rugby fans, Phil Orr was the esteemed IRFU President, serving with distinction in 2017 and 2018 as a fine administrator, but to those of an older vintage, Orr was a teak-tough loosehead, who packed down in green for over a decade of sterling service, often when on the backfoot, and making a record 49 consecutive appearances. He was a British and Irish Lion on the 1977 tour of New Zealand 1980 of South Africa.