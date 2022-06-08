Gregor Townsend has picked 40 players for the tour to South America

Gregor Townsend has named a 40-player squad for Scotland’s tour to Chile and Argentina.

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are not part of the touring squad, which will be captained by Edinburgh second-row Grant Gilchrist and includes six uncapped players – Matt Currie, Ben Muncaster, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Murphy Walker and Glen Young.

On resting the likes of Hogg, Townsend said: “Someone like Stuart Hogg, he’s played more minutes than anybody else that’s available to us and when you put that on the back of the Lions tour the year before, we believe the best thing for him and others is to rest this summer.

“Stuart and others are going to get a break this summer and we believe that will be of big benefit to them.”

While Hogg, who has been Scotland captain since the last Rugby World Cup, fly-half Russell and centre Chris Harris are not involved, fellow British & Irish Lions Zander Fagerson, Ali Price, Duhan van der Merwe and Hamish Watson will travel to South America.

Openside flanker Watson is in line to win his 50th Scotland cap against the Pumas as he is currently on 49 appearances for his country but fellow back-rower Jamie Ritchie misses the tour through injury.

Scotland A take on Chile on 25 June in Santiago before playing a three-Test series against Argentina on successive Saturdays in July. Townsend has said he is likely to cut the squad to 35 after the Chile match and then reduce it again to around 28 to 30 players ahead of the final Test against the Pumas.

Scotland Summer Tour Squad 2022



Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors, 22 caps)

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh, 18 caps)

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh, 5 caps)

Andy Christie (Saracens, 1 cap)

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh, 1 cap)

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors, 21 caps)

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors, 4 caps)

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, 21 caps)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, 47 caps)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh, 53 caps)

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs, 67 caps)

Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh, 5 caps)

Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh, uncapped)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh, 9 caps)

Javan Sebastian (Scarlets, 1 cap)

Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs, 20 caps)

Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, 18 caps)

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors, 25 caps)

Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors, uncapped)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh, 49 caps)

Glen Young (Edinburgh, uncapped)

Backs

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh, 24 caps)

Matt Currie (Edinburgh, uncapped)

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh, 27 caps)

Adam Hastings (Gloucester, 26 caps)

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors, 17 caps)

Damian Hoyland (Edinburgh, 4 caps)

Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors, 24 caps)

Huw Jones (Harlequins, 31 caps)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh, 31 caps)

Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors, 2 caps)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, 51 caps)

Kyle Rowe (London Irish, uncapped)

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors, uncapped)

Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors, 1 cap)

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors, 5 caps)

Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, 16 caps)

Ben White (London Irish, 4 caps)

Scotland Summer Tour Fixtures 2022

Saturday 25 June Chile v Scotland A (9pm, Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, Santiago) Live on Premier Sports

Saturday 2 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy) Live on Sky Sports

Saturday 9 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta) Live on Sky Sports

Saturday 16 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero) Live on Sky Sports

