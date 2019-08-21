We look at what the Wallabies do before a Test match

Do Australia Do A Haka?

In this Rugby World Cup there are rugby nations all over the Pacific region that do pre-match war dances. The All Blacks have the haka, Fiji have the cibi or bole, Samoa the siva tau and Tonga the sipi tau. So it’s worth asking: do Australia do a haka? Or any kind of traditional challenge pre-game?

As it stands, no.

No doubt some fans would love to see one, but there are no plans to change this at the moment. However, at their recent Test against the All Blacks in Perth, the Wallabies had a ‘Welcome to Country’ by an Aboriginal Elder. And at the Rugby World Cup the Australians will have their indigenous-design away jersey as an alternative shirt.

It is said that at the start of the 20th century, the touring Wallabies and Kangaroos (Australia’s rugby league side) used a war cry that the union version was reportedly fairly dramatic, if somewhat comical. It is believed the act of performing pre-game was “barred” for touring Australian union sides by the late 20s.

At the recent Rugby League World Cup, the Kangaroos used what they called an ‘Acknowledgement of Country’, using a pre-game war cry. There has been a recent movement from well-known league stars to reintroduce a war cry, or a pre-match element that represents the modern playing group and their nation’s history.

It remains to be seen if this will become a mainstay or if the Wallabies will also look to revive traditions or create something modern to rival their Pacific foes.

Australia’s Rugby World Cup pool fixtures are as follows: