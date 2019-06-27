With the 2019 Rugby World Cup around the corner we take a look at the kits each team will wear.

2019 Rugby World Cup Kits

We are now only a few months away from the start of the 2019 Rugby World Cup and this means we are currently getting bombarded with leaked images of the kits all the teams will be wearing. So because of this we have put together this page to give you the heads up on all the team uniforms.

As we mentioned, a lot of the kits below are leaked so have not been 100% confirmed but don’t worry, we will update this page regularly as soon as teams confirm their attire for the tournament.

Currently New Zealand, South Africa, England, Argentina and Australia have had pictures spotted online and from the ones below Argentina’s is probably our personal favourite as it stands. Which one is your favourite?

Ireland

TBC

Scotland

TBC

Japan

TBC

Russia

TBC

Samoa

TBC

New Zealand

The kit above is yet to be 100% confirmed.

South Africa

Italy

TBC

Namibia

TBC

Canada

TBC

England

The kit above is yet to be 100% confirmed.

France

TBC

Argentina

The kits above is yet to be 100% confirmed.

USA

TBC

Tonga

TBC