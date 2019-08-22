We take a look at one player on each team that you need to look out for at the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup Players To Watch

The big players at this years tournament will take the headlines, but like every Rugby World Cup there will be several players who differentiate themselves from the pack out of nowhere. No doubt, some players on this list have proven they can compete at club level but can they take that next big step up and become a global star? Can they help their team to success at rugby unions biggest event?

In this piece we have picked a whole host of players who could be difference makers at the tournament.

Ireland – Jack Conan

Leinster’s Jack Conan is now Ireland’s pre-eminent No 8. The smart money is on him taking CJ Stander’s place at the back of the scrum, with Stander left to put pressure on Peter O’Mahony for a spot on the blindside. Conan can do most things the admirable Stander, of Munster, can do, but he has more in his locker. He makes big gains with ball in hand, he stays alive for longer in moves, he contributes more.

Scotland – Darcy Graham

There might not be a whole lot to him in the physical specimen department, but Darcy Graham is a pure finisher with bravery to match his fantastic footwork. He has a major job on his hands keeping his spot on the wing but his displays against Wales and England were eye-catching statements of intent.

Japan – Kazuki Himeno

Picked to lead Toyota Verblitz straight out of university by Jake White, Kazuki Himeno is a future leader of his country. The young flanker, who has also played lock, is one of Japan’s main ball-carriers and always seems to get over the gain-line. He’s also a mean defender and the source of a number of turnovers.

Russia – Tagir Gadzhiev

From the tough streets of Dagestan – “where you need to have a backbone if you’re going to make something of yourself” – Tagir Gadzhiev is an openside flanker who found rugby after spending years in martial arts and kick-boxing. He’s hugely abrasive and driven. Keep an eye out for him.

Samoa – Johnny Vaili

Johnny Vaili was one of World Rugby’s Rookie of the Year nominees at the end of the Sevens Series and now he’s bringing those attacking threats to 15s. He doesn’t have the typical Samoan frame – taller and leaner – but he has brilliant footwork and an ability to weave in and out of attempted tackles. He was among the top ten try-scorers in the 2018-19 series and will have the try-line in his sights in Japan too.

New Zealand – Ardie Savea

Three years after his debut, Ardie Savea finally nailed a starting spot on last year’s European tour and he was at No 8 – beside openside rival Sam Cane – when the Rugby Championship kicked off last month. Savea, 25, was imperious in this year’s Super Rugby, winning turnovers – six alone against the Sharks in Durban – scoring tries and smashing attackers. Team-mate TJ Perenara considers him the world’s best No 7: “He’s a freak. His ball into contact, leg drive post-contact, it’s not what a traditional seven does.”

South Africa – Aphiwe Dyanti

In his debut season in 2018, Aphiwe Dyantyi, the young Lion, scored six tries in 13 Tests and won World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year. He scored twice against the All Blacks in what was South Africa’s first win in New Zealand since 2009. He’s lethal and critically important. He is undeniably one of the most exciting players in the global game however we are yet to see if he has been deemed fit enough to be named to the South Africa squad.

Italy – Matteo Minozzi

After an incredible run of form in 2018, when he starred for Italy in the Six Nations, full-back Matteo Minozzi spent almost an entire season on the sidelines. He returned to the national fold for Italy’s World Cup preparations and he has signed up with Wasps too. All eyes will be on him to see if he can rediscover some of his magic.

Namibia – Jaco Venter

Back-five forward Janco Venter went to RWC 2015 as a 20-year-old ‘legacy’ player but played in three pool games. The former Western Province forward then got snapped up by Jersey Reds and has proved a standout in the RFU Championship. “The whole mentality at the club is to become a player who can operate at Premiership level,” he says. He’s one of a batch of promising youngsters that includes Wian Conradie, Obert Nortje and Cliven Loubser.

Canada – Lucas Rumball

Young players can get thrust into big situations and thrive in Test rugby, so it is exciting to see the rise of 24-year-old back-row Lucas Rumball. The Toronto Arrow has quickly become a leader for Canada, even captaining the side, and his leg-pumping drives were a highlight of Toronto’s MLR campaign. Expect to see this versatile forward demanding the ball close to the opposition line and maybe, just maybe, he’ll put in a little bit of footwork too.

England – Henry Slade

A broken leg and drop in confidence slowed his progress after RWC 2015, but at 26 Henry Slade has emerged as England’s midfield butterfly, floating and fluttering and driving opponents crazy. A staunch tackler, the Exeter centre is an attacking jewel, displaying the passing, offloading and kicking acumen that initially earned him acclaim as an U20 World Cup-winning stand-off. His dozen clean breaks in this year’s Six Nations was unsurpassed.

France – Demba Bamba

He is raw but the potential that Demba Bamba possesses is enormous. A star for the U20s, the now 21-year-old tighthead saw a swift elevation to Test duty despite playing in the ProD2. An explosive carrier and a willing worker, he still needs to iron out his set-piece play and just stay away from ruck-time infringements, but what a prospect.

Argentina – Emiliano Boffelli

Boffelli was in the selection mix for RWC 2015 but didn’t make the cut – and then he had to wait until 2017 to make his debut because of injury. Now the 24-year-old is a regular at full-back and opponents will be wary of his ability with ball in hand, as well as his accuracy off the kicking tee from long distance.

USA – Joe Taufete’e

Not only does he get his team on the front foot and grind at the heart of all their set-piece work but hooker Joe Taufete’e cannot stop scoring tries. His 20, from his first 22 Tests, is a world record for a front-rower and Vaea Anitoni’s national record of 26 is within range. Not yet 27, the burly Californian still has a lot of rugby ahead.

Tonga – James Faiva

Spanish club SilverStorm El Salvador are not known for providing lots of World Cup players but they are home to Tonga’s secret weapon – James Faiva. The 25-year-old fly-half, who won his first caps in the recent Pacific Nations Cup, has impressed Toutai Kefu with his form in Spain and the coach is looking to him to lead the islanders’ attack.