Henry Pollock and Elliot Daly make the cut but no Jack Willis, Sam Predergast or Owen Farrell: British & Irish Lions squad announced

Andy Farrell confirmed his 38-man British & Irish Lions squad with Maro Itoje named as captain

Henry Pollock, Marcus Smith and Elliot Daly have all been named in Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions squad to tour Australia.

Jack Willis, Owen Farrell and Sam Predergast are among the high-profile absences to not make the initial squad selection.

England’s Maro Itoje was confirmed as Lions captain, the first Englishman to get the job since Martin Johnson in 2001.

The Lions squad was announced in front of a live crowd at the O2 in London on 8 May.

More to follow

British & Irish Lions Squad 2025

Forwards

Tadhg Beirne (Munster and Ireland)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers and England)

Jack Conan (Leinster and Ireland)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks and England)

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks and England)

Ben Earl (Saracens and England)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster and Ireland)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears and England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens and England) CAPTAIN

Rónan Kelleher(Leinster and Ireland)

Joe McCarthy(Leinster and Ireland)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys and Wales)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints and England)

Andrew Porter(Leinster and Ireland)

James Ryan (Leinster and Ireland)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster and Ireland)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby and England)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster and Ireland)



Read more: All you need to know about the British & Irish Lions 2025

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht and Ireland)

Elliot Daly (Saracens and England)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints and England)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster and Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Connacht and Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster and Ireland)

Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse and Scotland)

James Lowe (Leinster and Ireland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints and England)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster and Ireland)

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby and Scotland)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints and England)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins and England)

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby and Wales)



Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.