Here are all the sides competing at the Rugby world Cup this year

The Rugby World Cup is almost upon us, with the event in France kicking off 8 September, and finishing up on 28 October, this year.

And we know the Rugby World Cup Fixtures, as well as the Rugby World Cup Pools. But maybe you just want the full list of teams at Rugby World Cup 2023. So below, we have all the side there.

Who is playing at Rugby World Cup 2023?

There are 20 teams in the men’s Rugby World Cup in France this year.

They are:

Argentina

Australia

Chile

England

Fiji

France

Georgia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Namibia

New Zealand

Portugal

Romania

Samoa

Scotland

South Africa

Tonga

Uruguay

Wales

Are any teams at France 2023 new?

Chile are the only side competing at this year’s Rugby world Cup who have never competed at the global showcase before in their history. They qualified for the competition after defeating the United States of America in a two-legged North American qualifier play-off, winning 52-51 on aggregate.

In fact, for the first time in Rugby World Cup history there will be no North American sides in the tournament. We know that the US will stage the event in 2031, after the future Rugby World Cup hosts were announced last year.

Portugal will be competing in the Rugby world Cup for the second time in their history.

In 2007 – the last time the World Cup was in France – they competed in the pool stages, finishing bottom of a group that also included New Zealand, Scotland, Italy, and Romania. They did achieve one losing bonus point against Romania.

