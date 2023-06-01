When will the Rugby World Cup squads be named?

Wider squads have already been announced ahead of the tournament's start in September

So far only training squads have been announced but the 33-man final Rugby World Cup squads will be announced in the coming months ahead of the tournament’s start on 8 September. The first game to be played will be between hosts France and three-time winners New Zealand, which promises to be a mouth-watering encounter.

Some countries have announced their training squads already, the biggest being Wales’. Warren Gatland named 54 players but three have since retired. Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb have all announced their international retirements.

The final squads will consist of 33 players, an increase from the 31-player teams at the 2019 tournament. This change was made to implement player welfare initiatives. With 20 teams there will be a total of 660 players selected for the 2023 World Cup.

So when will the squads be announced? Here we go through nation-by-nation.

Rugby World Cup squads: When will they be announced?

Pool A:

New Zealand – TBC

France – TBC

Italy – Kieran Crowley named a 46-player training squad in May. However, they have not confirmed when they will be announcing the final squad, only that they will be flying to France on 3 September.

Uruguay – TBC

Namibia – TBC

Pool B:

South Africa – The Springboks announced a training squad in May that did not include Gallagher Premiership players. The team have said they will announce their final squad on 8 August.

Ireland – Andy Farrell named a 42-player training squad on 30 May. The announcement included an update on when the final squad would be announced, saying “late August”.

Scotland – Gregor Townsend named a 41-player training squad in May but did not confirm when the team will name their final squad.

Tonga – TBC

Romania – TBC

Pool C:

Wales – Wales announced a 54-player training squad in May, though three players from that list have now retired. The team did not confirm a squad announcement date but did state Wales’ warm-up games, the last being played on 19 August, will be played before the final team is named.

Australia – Eddie Jones named a training squad in April but did not confirm the final squad announcement date.

Fiji – TBC

Georgia – TBC

Portugal – TBC

Pool D:

England – Steve Borthwick has not announced a training squad yet but the Rugby Football Union have confirmed they will announce the final squad on 7 August.

Japan – Jamie Joseph named a training squad in May but did not provide a final squad announcement date.

Argentina – TBC

Samoa– TBC

Chile – TBC

