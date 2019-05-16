This is our Rugby World Cup Injuries page where we will update you with all the injuries to players likely to be involved in Japan.

Welcome to our 2019 Rugby World Cup Injuries page where we will update you with all the injuries to players who could miss the World Cup.

With the tournament less than eight months away coaches are already looking towards making sure their star players will be fit and available for the tournament, however injuries can strike at any time, and below is a list of players who have ailments that could see them out of the World Cup or struggle to be fit for it.

If there any players we have missed, do not hesitate to let us know via our social media channels but please bare in mind that this list will constantly be updated as injury news is released.

Ireland

Devin Toner’s ankle is susceptible to injury and Dan Leavy will struggle to be fit for the tournament after his horrible knee injury suffered playing in the Champions Cup.

Scotland

Scotland have been hit the hardest by injuries of late with many of their first team players seeing time on the sidelines. These included – WP Nel, Fraser Brown, Hamish Watson, John Barclay, David Denton, Ryan Wilson, Finn Russell, Huw Jones, and Stuart Hogg. By all means most of these players should be well and truly fit for the tournament though.

Japan

Russia

Samoa

New Zealand

Sam Cane suffered a broken neck against South Africa last year and had to have surgery to repair it. He is expected to make a full recovery but everyone involved has said they will not rush his recovery.

South Africa

Italy

Namibia

Canada

