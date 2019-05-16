This is our Rugby World Cup Injuries page where we will update you with all the injuries to players likely to be involved in Japan.
Rugby World Cup Injuries
Welcome to our 2019 Rugby World Cup Injuries page where we will update you with all the injuries to players who could miss the World Cup.
With the tournament less than eight months away coaches are already looking towards making sure their star players will be fit and available for the tournament, however injuries can strike at any time, and below is a list of players who have ailments that could see them out of the World Cup or struggle to be fit for it.
If there any players we have missed, do not hesitate to let us know via our social media channels but please bare in mind that this list will constantly be updated as injury news is released.
Rugby World Cup Injuries
Devin Toner’s ankle is susceptible to injury and Dan Leavy will struggle to be fit for the tournament after his horrible knee injury suffered playing in the Champions Cup.
Scotland have been hit the hardest by injuries of late with many of their first team players seeing time on the sidelines. These included – WP Nel, Fraser Brown, Hamish Watson, John Barclay, David Denton, Ryan Wilson, Finn Russell, Huw Jones, and Stuart Hogg. By all means most of these players should be well and truly fit for the tournament though.
Sam Cane suffered a broken neck against South Africa last year and had to have surgery to repair it. He is expected to make a full recovery but everyone involved has said they will not rush his recovery.
Article Continues Below
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2019
Rugby World Cup Fixtures The 2019 Rugby World…
Ireland Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Our Ireland Rugby World Cup guide.
New Zealand Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Winner of the past two World Cups, the…
Dylan Hartley has had knee issues and Sam Simmonds tore his ACL earlier this year.
Leigh Halfpenny has been struggling with concussions for a while now but we expect him to play a big part during the tournament. The same can be said for Taulupe Faletau who broke his arm and missed the Six Nations. Aaron Shingler has also torn his ACL so he may in a race against time to be fit.
Who are the favourites to achieve Rugby World Cup glory in Japan? What are the greatest World Cup matches ever played? We answer these questions on our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
If there are any players we have missed please do not hesitate to let us know. Simply follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter, leave a comment and we will look to update this page regularly.