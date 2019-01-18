See which teams have qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in this piece.

2019 Rugby World Cup Qualified Teams

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is looming on the horizon and as it stands right now, all 20 qualification spots have been filled, with the final spot finalised in November as part of the Repechage tournament.

Below we have taken a look at how each of the teams have qualified for the tournament. (Qualified teams are in bold).

There were 12 automatic qualifiers for the tournament on the basis that they came in the top three in their respective pools during the 2015 tournament held in England. These 12 teams were: New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France, England, Georgia, Japan and Italy.

As it stands right now, seven of the final eight places have been been filled thanks to a variety of regional and cross-regional matches.

Russia qualified as the highest ranked European side in the Rugby Europe Championship (excluding Georgia who qualified automatically). There was considerable controversy here as Romania, Spain and Belgium were sanctioned after fielding ineligible players.

Fiji and Tonga qualified as the top two finishers in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Samoa, who came bottom in the Pacific Nations Cup, booked their place after defeating Germany in a play-off. (Germany dropped into the Repechage tournament).

The USA beat Canada in a two-match play-off to ensure their qualification.