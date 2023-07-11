The kits for the tournament being held in France have been revealed

Every Rugby World Cup shirt for the 2023 tournament is slowly being revealed to fans. Each country taking part in the competition being held in France will announce their kit ahead of the start of the World Cup in September.

Here we go through each kit with all the information you need. So without further ado, here’s every Rugby World Cup shirt:

The home shirt for Argentina is largely the same as fans have seen previously with the addition of a white collar. The away jersey though is striking and is inspired in its design by the Granaderos, the group who liberated the country in the 1800s. Not all kits have been well received but these designs seem to have gone over well with supporters.

Australia’s kit is the familiar gold we are used to with the Wallabies. The green and gold remains in a simple yet affective shirt that has been well received by fans, the only difference being a five nations design on the front. The away jersey is a white shirt with green detailing down the sides and shoulders.

The France kits are a bit like marmite this tournament, you either love or hate them. Both the home and away kits are simple in design with the home jersey reflecting the shade of blue of the French flag. The away shirt is white with blue detail with the familiar red crest present on both shirts.

Ireland have not officially launched their shirt yet but designer JW Anderson appeared to wear the World Cup shirt at Milan fashion week. It caused a stir on social media with the image going viral. The design looks similar to previous Ireland shirts with different detail on the collar. There has not been any photos of the away jersey released.

Italy have stuck with what fans are used to and will wear their traditional blue shirts for their home shirt. There is a pattern included on the top which usually does not appear and the pattern is also on their away shirt. The team opt for white, which they usually choose for their away jersey. The away shirt has blue on the sleeve and collar.

The home shirt for Japan is extremely similar to the one they wore at their home World Cup in 2019. The difference comes with the away jersey. It is blue with gold stripes but it is made from recycled shirts from fans.

New Zealand’s kit is another which is being debated by fans. The silver print on the classic blue colour has not been received well by supporters and the collar is another element which is not popular. The away shirt is very different, it is completely white aside from the team name and crest highlighting their three World Cup wins.

Portugal’s kit has been one of the most popular with a striking yet simplistic design reflecting the country’s flag colours. The side are competing at their first World Cup since 2007 and come back with a bang with a sleek kit.

The world’s No 5 ranked side have played it pretty straight for the 2023 tournament, although you will find a splash of customary tartan.

Macron have produced two smart-looking, sharp kits. The big question remains whether Scotland will have more than four games in which to wear them.

The Springboks have chosen to go with their traditional green and gold for their home shirt. It is in the away shirt where things are different. It has white and blue pattern with a block white on the end of the sleeves. Nike have produced South Africa’s shirts for the first time for this tournament.

Tonga have a traditional shirt with red and white detail. The design also pays homage to their designs which has been in the culture for hundreds of years.

Uruguay have produced a shirt with their usual blue colour but they are also debuting a yellow shirt too. It has been reported they will only play in their blue shirt for one of their pool matches, against New Zealand, with the new shirt being used for three of their other games.

